Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.