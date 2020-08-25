Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Steven J. Murray Sells 4,224 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exponent stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,144. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 41.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

