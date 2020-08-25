Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,069 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 40,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 519,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,772 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994,409 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $147,034,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.