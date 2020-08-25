Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.41 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Everex has a market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $648.97 or 0.05661509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00048724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.