Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.13 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $3,275,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 157,507 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

