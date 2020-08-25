Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hometrust Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTBI. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,107 shares in the company, valued at $202,858.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,380 over the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

