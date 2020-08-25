Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,100,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,310 shares of company stock worth $3,894,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $772.47. The company had a trading volume of 371,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $754.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

