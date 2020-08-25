Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after buying an additional 944,859 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

