Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,006 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

NYSE TSU opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.15. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.