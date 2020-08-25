Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,217 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,990,000 after buying an additional 203,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

