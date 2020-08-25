Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $279.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

