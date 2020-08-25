Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

CP opened at $298.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.91 and a 200-day moving average of $248.03. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

