Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Telecom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 439,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Telecom by 181.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in China Telecom by 228.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in China Telecom by 76.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CHA opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

