Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,008 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,648,000 after buying an additional 3,375,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after buying an additional 3,053,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after buying an additional 2,402,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,770,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 1,280,190 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.