Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 764.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in NRG Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 141,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

NRG opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

