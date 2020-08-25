Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,799 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 270,721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 231.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 249,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,026,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 403,500 shares during the period. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

