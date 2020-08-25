Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,866 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

EWZ opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

