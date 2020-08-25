Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FDS stock opened at $357.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

