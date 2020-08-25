Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 121.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after buying an additional 834,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after buying an additional 817,725 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after buying an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after buying an additional 505,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

