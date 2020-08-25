Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

