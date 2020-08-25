Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $101,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

