Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 67.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.5% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.5% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $204.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

