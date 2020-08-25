Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AudioCodes worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 57.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 188,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10,262.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 54.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

