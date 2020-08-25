Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

