Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 283,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 159,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 114,650 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 509,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 102,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.