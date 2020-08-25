Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,930,000 after buying an additional 398,985 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.