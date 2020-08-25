Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

