Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,399 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

PSLV stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

