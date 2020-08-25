Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

