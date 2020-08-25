Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5,093.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2,029.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

