Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

