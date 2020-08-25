Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in National Instruments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.