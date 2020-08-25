Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

