Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $723,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,926 shares of company stock worth $13,924,774. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.