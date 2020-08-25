Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

IRBT opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,636. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

