Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 923,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,843. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

