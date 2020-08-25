Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,098 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

