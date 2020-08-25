Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 703 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.81. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,609 shares of company stock worth $1,140,836. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

