Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,621 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.30. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWM. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

