Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 240 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $690.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

