EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,365 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 678% compared to the typical daily volume of 818 call options.

EPR opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 58.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,661 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $17,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 330,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 296,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.