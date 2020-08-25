EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,019 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 78.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 22,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,340. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

