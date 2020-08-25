Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

EFSC stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $349,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

