Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

