Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $85,429.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars.

