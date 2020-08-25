Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

