Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 289,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,195,000 after acquiring an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.