Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Insider R David Hoover Buys 10,000 Shares

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) insider R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ELAN traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,305. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

