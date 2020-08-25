Edwards Lifesciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,915 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,146% compared to the average volume of 234 put options.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.67 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

