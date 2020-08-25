EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDRVF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Santander lowered shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $16.32 on Friday. EDP Renovaveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

